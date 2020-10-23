1/1
Mary (Danis) Garvey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary P. (Danis) Garvey, 90

Uxbridge - Mary P. (Danis) Garvey, 90, passed away at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbrough on Wed. Oct. 21, 2020.

She is survived by her 3 children; Patricia Alfano and her husband Louis of Wakefield, Michael Garvey of Lebanon, NH, and Kathleen Petkauskus of Hudson; her sister Dorothy L. Peckham of East Providence; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Sabatino, Tory Bartelloni, Amanda Allen and her husband Patrick, Nicole Wardwell and her husband Codie;3 great-grandchildren, Nora, Liam, and Aubrey; nephew Mark Peckham and nieces Christin Lynch and Sandra Marcks. Mary is pre-deceased by her brother-in-law William Peckham and niece Susan Catanzaro.

Born in Fall River on Feb. 22, 1930, Mary was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Clancy) Danis. She grew up in Portsmouth, RI, graduated from St. Catherine's High School, Newport, class of 1948 and in 1952 received a degree in childhood education from Elms College in Chicopee. Mary moved to Uxbridge in 1959 and taught at Taft Elementary School for 32 years retiring in 1995. To fill her time after retiring Mary volunteered at Milford Regional Hospital, was involved at the Uxbridge Town Library and enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, and spending time with family and many friends.

Mary's funeral Mass will be held on Tues. Oct. 27 at 11:30 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 AM in Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to: Carroll Center for the Blind 770 Centre St. Newton, MA 02458 (www.carroll.org) or UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence 333 South St. Shrewsbury, MA 01545(www.umass.edu). To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved