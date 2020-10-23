Mary P. (Danis) Garvey, 90
Uxbridge - Mary P. (Danis) Garvey, 90, passed away at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbrough on Wed. Oct. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her 3 children; Patricia Alfano and her husband Louis of Wakefield, Michael Garvey of Lebanon, NH, and Kathleen Petkauskus of Hudson; her sister Dorothy L. Peckham of East Providence; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Sabatino, Tory Bartelloni, Amanda Allen and her husband Patrick, Nicole Wardwell and her husband Codie;3 great-grandchildren, Nora, Liam, and Aubrey; nephew Mark Peckham and nieces Christin Lynch and Sandra Marcks. Mary is pre-deceased by her brother-in-law William Peckham and niece Susan Catanzaro.
Born in Fall River on Feb. 22, 1930, Mary was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Clancy) Danis. She grew up in Portsmouth, RI, graduated from St. Catherine's High School, Newport, class of 1948 and in 1952 received a degree in childhood education from Elms College in Chicopee. Mary moved to Uxbridge in 1959 and taught at Taft Elementary School for 32 years retiring in 1995. To fill her time after retiring Mary volunteered at Milford Regional Hospital, was involved at the Uxbridge Town Library and enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, and spending time with family and many friends.
Mary's funeral Mass will be held on Tues. Oct. 27 at 11:30 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 AM in Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to: Carroll Center for the Blind 770 Centre St. Newton, MA 02458 (www.carroll.org
) or UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence 333 South St. Shrewsbury, MA 01545(www.umass.edu
). To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com