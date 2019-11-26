|
Mary L Geddis, 83
Whitinsville - Mary L. (Schneider) Geddis, 83, died Monday November 25, 2019 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center. Her husband, Ralph "Ted" Geddis, died in 1994. She is survived by three daughters, Karry Violette, and her husband, Pete, and Karlene Bolivar, of Whitinsville, and Kathy Geer, in Kentucky; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Eleanor Schneider and her companion Walter Gagne, of Essex, Ct, and Barbara Burgess and her husband, Tom, of Somers, Ct. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Jean Corricelli, and a brother, William Schneider.
Mrs. Geddis was born in Stafford Springs, CT., November 8, 1936, a daughter of William and Eleanor (Lafond) Schneider. She grew up in Somers, Ct., and attended Somers schools She had lived in Northbridge since 1959.
Mrs. Geddis worked at Poly Foam, in Northbridge, and she enjoyed working as a school bus monitor in Northbridge for several years.
She was an active member of Cornerstone Church in North Uxbridge and the Northbridge Senior Center. She enjoyed bus trips, crocheting, and she was a dedicated Red Sox fan.
Mrs. Geddis' Funeral will be held at 10am, Saturday, November 30, in Cornerstone Church, 5 East Hartford Avenue, North Uxbridge. Burial will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, Northbridge. Calling Hours will be 5-7pm, Friday, November 29, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Memorial donations may be made to: Bethany Christian Services, 30 Martin Street, Unit 3D, Cumberland, RI, 02864. Please note "Safe Families" in the memo. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019