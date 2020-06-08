Mary Ghiz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary T. Ghiz, 89

Worcester - Mary T. (Kimelaskas) Ghiz, 89. of Westborough and formerly of Blossom Street in Worcester, died on Wednesday May 14, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Her husband, Nicholas J. Ghiz died in 1989.

Mary was a devoted aunt and is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was born and grew up in Worcester, a daughter of the late Ignace and Beatrice (Prakapas) Kimelaskas. Mary was predeceased by all of her siblings. Mary attended the former St. Casimir Grammar School and graduated from St. Mary's High School.

Mrs Ghiz worked for a short time as a nurse's aide. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church.

A cemetery graveside service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Notre Cemetery Chapel, 162 Webster Street. DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street has care of the funeral arrangements.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved