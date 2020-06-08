Mary T. Ghiz, 89Worcester - Mary T. (Kimelaskas) Ghiz, 89. of Westborough and formerly of Blossom Street in Worcester, died on Wednesday May 14, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Her husband, Nicholas J. Ghiz died in 1989.Mary was a devoted aunt and is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was born and grew up in Worcester, a daughter of the late Ignace and Beatrice (Prakapas) Kimelaskas. Mary was predeceased by all of her siblings. Mary attended the former St. Casimir Grammar School and graduated from St. Mary's High School.Mrs Ghiz worked for a short time as a nurse's aide. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church.A cemetery graveside service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Notre Cemetery Chapel, 162 Webster Street. DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street has care of the funeral arrangements.