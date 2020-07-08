Mary L. Glebus, 96



Marlborough - Mary L. (Kaloustian) Glebus died peacefully on Thursday June 25 at UMMC Marlborough Hospital after battling COVID19. She was born on October 29, 1923, in Hudson MA, the daughter of the late Manook and Eproche(Emma) Kaloustian.



She was preceded in death by her late husband Joseph Glebus Sr. And son Timothy Glebus.



Mary is survived by her son Joseph Glebus Jr. and his wife Paula of Clinton; daughters Janet Glebus of Marlboro, Patricia Kolak and husband Joseph of Marlborough; five grandchildren; Kathleen Cote and husband David of Stow, Kimberly Jackson and husband Daniel of Hudson, Holly O'Brien and husband Don of Hudson, Matt Glebus of Clinton, Adena Kane and her husband Eddie of Clinton; as well as six grandchildren whom she adored and lovingly referred to her as 'Grammy Glebe' Mary also leaves behind many other family members who will sadly miss her.



Mary was a lifelong resident of the Hudson-Marlboro area. She also spent many summers enjoying her vacation home on Granite Lake in Munsonville NH with family and friends. Mary was always laughing and was the happiest when she was spending time with those she loved. She enjoyed traveling and visiting many new places, especially with her good friend Marilyn. Mary was also a die-hard Boston sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots play, most notably Tom Brady.



Mary began her career as a hairdresser and later worked at UMMC Marlboro Hospital as a Ward Clerk until she retired. She later became a hospital volunteer for many years greeting patients with a friendly smile. Everyone who was lucky enough to know Mary loved her dearly.



At this time there are no calling hours and the burial will be a private ceremony. Mary's life will be honored and celebrated when family and friends can safely gather in remembrance.



Joseph Casper or Kenneth Casper funeral Crematory Services 1-800-314-1890





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store