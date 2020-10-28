1/1
Mary Glynn
Mary C. Glynn, 99

BOYLSTON - Mary C. (Talbot) Glynn, 99, of Boylston died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.

Her husband John J. Glynn died in 1981. Her daughter Elizabeth A. Glynn passed away in 1954.

Mary leaves a daughter Kathleen M. Ekblom and her husband Jon of Boylston; and a son Michael T. Glynn and his wife Joy of Harwich. She was the devoted grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 14. Her granddaughter Kristin Glynn Gregory passed away in 2002. Her brother John T. Talbot died in 2017.

Mary was born November 18, 1920 in Worcester, daughter of Thomas F. and Kathleen R. (Clare) Talbot. She has lived in Boylston for nearly 70 years.

Mary worked in marketing and communications at the former State Mutual Life Assurance Co. for many years.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Hills Parish in Boylston. She enjoyed travelling and loved spending special times at her cottage near the beach in Eastham on Cape Cod.

The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 31, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross St., Boylston. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
