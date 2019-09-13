|
Mary E. Goodfield, 83
Gilbertville - Mary E. "Betty" (Keith) Goodfield, 83, of Gilbertville, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.
She leaves her son, Steven Goodfield of Gilbertville; her daughter, Susan Bell and her husband Kevin of Uxbridge, two grandsons whom she dearly loved, Matthew and Joshua Bell, her sisters-in-law, Edith King of Belchertown, and Linda LaPrade of Auburn and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, William "David" Goodfield in 1987 and her sister, Marjorie Swindell in 2001. She was born in Northbridge, daughter of the late Merrill and Ruth (Bates) Keith.
Betty worked for many years at the Ware Co-Operative Bank. She was the Treasurer of both the Friends of The Stone Church and the Trinitarian Congregational Church of Gilbertville. One of her favorite activities was to sing in the church choir. She always held a special love for animals and pets, and cherished all of the cats she had through the years. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. Betty spent much of her time at the Senior Center where she could play cards and bingo with her friends. Known for her independence, she will be missed by those who loved and knew her.
A Graveside Service for Betty will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:30PM in the Hardwick Cemetery, Route 32A, in Hardwick. There are no calling hours, and everyone should meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of The Stone Church, P.O. Box 347, Gilbertville, MA 01031 or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant St., in Ware is assisting her family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019