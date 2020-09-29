Mary (Peg) M. (Gould) Dagostino, 89Holden - Mary (Peg) M. (Gould) Dagostino, 89, beloved wife of the late George Dagostino, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center. Mary was born and raised in Worcester, the daughter of the late Thaddy and Catherine (MacNeil) Gould.She attended North High School where she met George. In 1949, Mary and George married and together they raised their family in Worcester. She enjoyed her role as mom to her 4 children. After their children grew up and left home, Mary and George built a house in Jefferson. Although George passed away soon after they moved in, she loved her new home, making it as comfortable and as pretty as possible using her talents as a seamstress and gardener. She loved milk glass and spent hours combing antique shops for dishes and unusual pieces. Her collection was beautiful and made her home warm and inviting. She made lovely meals for her family during holidays and get-togethers that will be cherished forever as wonderful family memories.She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Nancy McKenna and her husband, John of Holden; her three sons, George Dagostino and his wife, Dianne of Jefferson, Thomas Dagostino and his wife, Cindy of Portland, OR and John Dagostino of Worcester; six grandchildren, Bryan, Derek, George, Tara, Christopher and Keith; her great grandchildren, Brayden, Brielle, Jacob, Leah and Kate and one great-great grandchild, Mia. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harold Gould of California.She was very fortunate to have resided at the Jewish Healthcare Center, where she received wonderful, loving care. Her relationship with the staff and aides added much joy to her final years. She liked living there and they liked and enjoyed her. They often spoke of her lovely smile and sense of humor.Arrangements are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.