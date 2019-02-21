Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mary F. Grabowski, 87

Webster - Mary F. "Fran" (Matthews) Grabowski, 87, formerly of Worcester, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 with family at her side. Her husband, Henry Grabowski, died in 1994.

She leaves a son, Robert M. Heath and his wife Maureen of Webster; 7 grandchildren, Tamara O'Neil and her husband Scott, Cean Oksanish and his wife Nicole, Kyle Oksanish and his wife Sue, and Robert, Joshua, Tyler and Ashley Heath; 2 great-grandchildren, Samantha and Thomas; a brother, Hector "Joe" Matthews and a sister, Claire Shimek and her husband Andrew, all of Leominster; a son-in-law, Timothy Oksanish of Grafton; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard M. Heath, by her daughter Darlene M. Oksanish, by her brothers Walter and Arthur Matthews, and by her sister Theresa Pontremoli.

She was born and raised in Worcester, the daughter of Hector J. and Sadie (Conlon) Matthews and lived there most of her life. She moved to Webster in 2014.

Mrs. Grabowski was a cook at City Hospital in Worcester for many years. In her retirement she was a server at Fairlawn Rehabilitation Center.

She was a member of Saint Louis Church. She enjoyed her trips "south" to the casino.

The funeral will be held Monday, February 25, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Louis Church, 15 Lake Street. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A visiting hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 Monday morning in the funeral home, prior to the Mass.

www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
