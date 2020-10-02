1/1
Mary Hovhannesian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hovhannesian 96

Worcester - Mary L. Hovhannesian, age 96, of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully September 29, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice following a period of declining health.

Mary was born in Worcester to the late Rosario and Michelina (D'Ambra) Guinto and was the last surviving sibling of seven children. She was a longtime resident of Keene, NH, raising four children there with her husband, Archie, before relocating back to Worcester forty years later.

Mary loved her family and everything life had to offer. She had a great sense of humor, was a talented cook, baker and generous host. She was a kind and compassionate individual who was active in her church and community. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Arshag 'Archie' Hovhannesian, her daughter Susan K. Martin, her three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her two daughters Jeannine Robinson (Allan) of Vancouver, B.C., Debra Hovhannesian with whom she resided and her son Mark Hovhannesian (Suzanne) of Southborough, MA, two granddaughters, Lisa Hovhannesian and Rebecca Reed and one grandson, Ethan Martin, many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Monahan Hospice Home, in memory of Mary L. Hovhannesian to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 or via www.vnacare.org.

The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved