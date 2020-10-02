Mary Hovhannesian 96
Worcester - Mary L. Hovhannesian, age 96, of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully September 29, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice following a period of declining health.
Mary was born in Worcester to the late Rosario and Michelina (D'Ambra) Guinto and was the last surviving sibling of seven children. She was a longtime resident of Keene, NH, raising four children there with her husband, Archie, before relocating back to Worcester forty years later.
Mary loved her family and everything life had to offer. She had a great sense of humor, was a talented cook, baker and generous host. She was a kind and compassionate individual who was active in her church and community. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Arshag 'Archie' Hovhannesian, her daughter Susan K. Martin, her three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her two daughters Jeannine Robinson (Allan) of Vancouver, B.C., Debra Hovhannesian with whom she resided and her son Mark Hovhannesian (Suzanne) of Southborough, MA, two granddaughters, Lisa Hovhannesian and Rebecca Reed and one grandson, Ethan Martin, many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Monahan Hospice Home, in memory of Mary L. Hovhannesian to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 or via www.vnacare.org
.
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangementswww.mercadantefuneral.com