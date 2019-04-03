Home

Mary Hower

Mary Hower Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Hower

Venice, FL - Liz Hower, 75, of Venice, FL, formerly of Worcester, MA, died March 24, 2019.

She was a graduate of Worcester State College and the University of Massachusetts. She was an avid quilter and loving sister.

Liz is survived by her beloved sister Barbara, brother-in-law Timothy Gomber II, and her dear friends Wendy and Paul Greeney of Traverse City, MI.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
