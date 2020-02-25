Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
(508) 248-4200
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Oxford United Methodist Church
465 Main St.
Oxford, MA
Mary-Jane Pevay Obituary
Mary-Jane C. Pevay, 84

Dudley/Springfield - Mary-Jane C. Pevay, 84, passed away February 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Victor and Jennie Richardson. Mary-Jane graduated from Arlington High School in 1952. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years Joseph R. Pevay from the Boston area and they later relocated in the Springfield area. After his passing Mary-Jane later moved to Dudley in 2009, to be close to her loving family. She is survived by her brother Royden (Jacqueline) Richardson of Centerville. Other progeny include her three children, Kenneth (Susan) J. Pevay of Ludlow; Deborah J. Pevay of North Adams; and Judith (James) D. Kimble of Dudley; three grandchildren, Aubrie (Michael) Lazar, Allison Pevay and her fiancé Connor Brimmer and Alena Kimble as well as nieces and nephews.

Mary-Jane was a loving wife and mother who valued family ties above all else. Her passion for life and people was felt and seen up to the end of her time, she always gave herself to bring joy to others. She loved life and treated each day as a gift from God to be cherished.

She will be missed and remembered by everyone whose lives she touched.

Calling Hours will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. in Charlton.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am in the Oxford United Methodist Church, 465 Main St. in Oxford.

Burial will be private at Hillcrest Cemetery in Springfield next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Mary-Jane's memory to the .

To leave a message of condolence, please visit:

RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
