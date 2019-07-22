|
Mary Jane (Neal) Roy, 87
Uxbridge - Mary Jane (Neal) Roy, 87, formerly of Taft St. died Thurs. July 18, 2019 at Beaumont of Northbridge after an illness. Her husband of 52 years, Henry A. Roy died June 16, 2007.
She is survived by 2 daughters Cynthia J. Morin and her husband Paul of Linwood and Debra A. Pietras and her husband David of Webster; 3 grandchildren, Derek Pietras, Tyler Pietras, and Amy Morin, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Doris Ostroskey, Edward "Barry" Neal, and Karen Neal.
Born in Uxbridge on Dec. 31, 1931 she was the daughter of Charles and Lillian (Barry) Neal and lived in Uxbridge 32 years. She had lived in Millville for 17 years, and most recently in Webster with her daughter Debra for the past 11 years.
Mrs. Roy worked as an Office Manager for Carter Insurance in N. Uxbridge many years until retirement in 1991. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, camping, square dancing, polka dancing, and doing crafts. Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Beaumont, for their remarkable care and support shown to Mary Jane.
Her Funeral Service will be held Sat. July 27 at 11 AM in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to her service from 10 to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's memory may be made to: Salmon VNA & Hospice of Milford, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 24, 2019