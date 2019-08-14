|
Mary Jane Thibaudeau, 91
Leominster - On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Mary Jane G. (L'Ecuyer) Thibaudeau, passed away after living 91 years of a full, active, wonderful life.
She leaves her three daughters, Michelle Thibaudeau-Johnson of E. Kingston, NH, Giselle Munn of Starkville, MI, and Adelle Reynolds of Webster, MA; 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years Leo L. Thibaudeau; 2 brothers, Leon L'Ecuyer and Paul L'Ecuyer, and 2 sisters, Georgiana Landry and Theresa "Lil" Nisula.
Mary Jane "Germaine" was born October 15, 1927, in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Blanche A. (Beland) L'Ecuyer and was a long time resident of Leominster where she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church and then of St. Cecilia Church.
After graduating from Leominster High School in 1946, Mary Jane studied and worked as a cosmetologist, worked as a medical secretary to Dr. Edmund C. Meadows for 28 years and then as a secretary for Digital. Among the many things she experienced doing in her life, Mary Jane enjoyed serving for many years as a chaperone for the Joanettes Drum and Bugle Corps of Leominster, planning and hosting gatherings for family and friends which always included playing games and cards, going to the beach whether to swim, walk or people watch, and feasting on lobster and steamed clams. Mostly she enjoyed loving, supporting, and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren whether at home or in a different state, catching up with nieces and nephews, and laughing with others until she cried. Due to her generosity and kind spirit, the world is a better place. She touched many lives throughout her 91 years and will be missed tremendously.
Calling hours are Sunday, August 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Silas F. Richardson and Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Her funeral will be held Monday, August 19, proceeding from the funeral home to an 11 a.m. mass at St. Cecilia Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will be private at a later date. In her memory, donations may be made to the Veteran Homestead, 3 Victory Lane, Gardner, MA 01440, or Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019