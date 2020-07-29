Mary Jean "Midge" McNally, 60CLINTON/STERLING - Mary Jean "Midge" McNally, 60, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, after a brief, but courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.She leaves her fiancé, and partner of 35 years, Paul J. Moran, of Sterling; her sister and best friend, Maureen K. "Reenie" McNally, and her husband, Ray Garry, of Clinton; one aunt, many cousins, and extended family in the McNally, Gannon & Moran clans, among them: Patty (Moran) Chase, Nancy, Michael, John, David, Richard and Peter Moran; and countless friends in Clinton, and on the Cape, especially those from Overlook Knoll in Popponesset.Born and raised in Clinton, the daughter of Francis P. "Huck" and Jean M. (Gannon) McNally, Midge was a graduate Clinton High School, Class of 1978, and Boston College, Class of 1982, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in the Romance Languages.For many years, she worked as the office manager at A-1 Autobody, Lancaster. Previously, she was employed as a Corrections Officer for the MA Department of Corrections, as a Claims Adjustor at Hanover and Royal Insurance Companies, and as a part-time sales associate at the former Filene's Department Store.A life-long member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, Midge greatly enjoyed time at Popponesset Beach, Mashpee, and Deerfield Beach in Florida, hiking, skiing, and canoeing with Paul near their vacation home in Bartlett, NH, sailing on the ocean off the Cape, and walking. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time in the company of her family and friends.Fiercely independent, Midge lived life on her own terms, right until the end. That fierce independence was subtle, but steadfast, and balanced by her selflessness. She always put others before herself, and took a genuine interest in the lives of those she loved.Midge's funeral will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Midge's family suggests that memorial donations be made to WHEAT, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510, or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.