Mary P. Johnson, 86
SHREWSBURY - Mary P. (Rondinone) Johnson, 86, died peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Leonard F. Johnson, who died in 2014.
Mary was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of Vincenzo and Fortunata (Piombino) Rondinone. She was educated in Worcester as well, graduating from Commerce High School and moved to Shrewsbury in 1960. She then began her lengthy career at the former Paul Revere Insurance Company, from which she retired as Supervisor of Accounts Payable in 1995. Mary was always known for her active role in the community, where she was a member of the Shrewsbury Women's Club, Shrewsbury Garden Club, Red Hat Society, Good Time Girls (which was formed by her childhood friends), Italian American Cultural Center, and was a former member of Saint Mary's Women's Guild.
In her free time and throughout her life, she enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and cheering on her favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. She was a faithful member of Saint Mary's Church.
Mary is survived by her children, Mark P. Johnson and his wife Annmarie of Worcester, Robert D. Johnson and his wife Susan of Grafton, David S. Johnson and his wife Tina of Sturbridge, and Pamela L. Hayes of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren, Robert, Eric, Amy, Dylan, and Alex; four step-grandchildren, Heather, Westley, Andrew, and Lilli; her sister, Antoinette Ricciardi of South Dennis, MA; her brother-in-law, Robert D. Johnson of Worcester; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her siblings, the late Madeline Inangelo, John Rondinone, Irene Biscotti, Ralph Rondinone, and Anna Inangelo.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday September 20, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, followed by burial in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Saint Mary's Church, 20 Summer Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 and St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a note of condolence or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019