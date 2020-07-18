1/1
Mary Kalagher
1967 - 2020
Mary E Kalagher

Worcester ma - Mary Kalagher, 53 of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a long illness She leaves behind three sisters, Patricia Barrows of Portland , Sharon Perry and Lisa Farrow and her husband Brian Farrow. A Brother John Kalagher and his wife Carol,all of Worcester. Niece and many nephews.. She was born in Worcester,daughter of Walter and Barbara Kalagher. She enjoyed listening to country and playing darts.

There will be no calling hours and in lieu of flowers donations to the,American Cancer Society will be appreciated. Graham, Putnam and Mahoney will handle cremation.

Graham Putnam and Mahoney


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
