Mary E Kalagher
Worcester ma - Mary Kalagher, 53 of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a long illness She leaves behind three sisters, Patricia Barrows of Portland , Sharon Perry and Lisa Farrow and her husband Brian Farrow. A Brother John Kalagher and his wife Carol,all of Worcester. Niece and many nephews.. She was born in Worcester,daughter of Walter and Barbara Kalagher. She enjoyed listening to country and playing darts.
There will be no calling hours and in lieu of flowers donations to the,American Cancer Society
will be appreciated. Graham, Putnam and Mahoney will handle cremation.
