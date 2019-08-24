Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main St
Millbury, MA
Mary G. Kelley, 87

SUTTON - Mary G. (Cassidy) Kelley, 87, of Sutton, died Sunday Aug 18th.

Mary leaves behind her children, Steven T. Kelley and his wife Susan of Merrimack, NH and Neil T. Kelley and his wife Julie of Oxford; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; her brother, James Cassidy and his wife Janet of Millbury. She was born in Worcester at City Hospital and grew up in Millbury. She was predeceased by her parents James J. and Celima V. (Crepeau) Cassidy, her daughter Sharon A. Elie and her twin sister Margaret Czerwonka.

Mary graduated from Millbury High School and the Salters Secretarial School. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for 27 years at WPI retiring in 2010 and before that the Worcester County Extension Service, U.S. Department of Labor and National Security Agency in Washington D.C.

Mary was an amazing mother who loved to spend time with her family and a number of lifelong friends. She created many works of art with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love and support will always be appreciated.

Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for her Funeral Mass at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury at 11:00 am on Wednesday Sept. 4th. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Charities of Worcester County, ccworc.org. Please visit Mary's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1, 2019
