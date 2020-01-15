|
Mary A. (Leahy) Kent
Holden - Mary A. (Leahy) Kent, 80, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 in Holden, MA with her family by her side. She was born on May 21, 1939 in Muckross, Killarney, Ireland, the daughter of Matthew and Margaret (Lyne) Leahy. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Earl G. Kent, Jr.; her sons, Michael M. Kent of Princeton and Mark S. Kent and his wife, Tara of Holden; her daughter, Ann E. Kent-Gasiorowski and her husband, Kevin of Wenham; her brother, Patrick Leahy; her sisters, Lucy O'Leary, Anne Govan and Kathleen O'Mahoney; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Mark, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Penelope, Emily and Kathryn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Sean and Mark; her sisters, Virginia and Marjorie; and her granddaughter, Isabelle.
Mary graduated from the Loreto Convent School for Girls and Killarney Business School, both in Killarney, before immigrating to the United States in 1956. She worked for many years in the Worcester Public School district before returning to college to pursue her passion for teaching. She earned a Bachelor's degree in education from Worcester State College in 1990. She worked for the Social Security Administration as a claims representative in Worcester, retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and was a reader for Audio Journal in Worcester. She was a greeter for many years at St. Vincent Hospital and at one time worked security at the Worcester Centrum.
She was a vibrant, active person her whole life who loved and supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did. She will be greatly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Saturday, January 18th with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Burial will be held in the spring at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606, to support her lifelong love of animals.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020