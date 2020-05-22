|
Mary Kersten, 72
Worcester - Mary Kersten (Menasche), age 72, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 from the effects of Alzheimer's Disease.
Mary was born in Egypt and emigrated with her mother and two younger brothers, first to France where she attended middle school, and then to Princeton, NJ where she attended high school. She went to Long Island University in Brooklyn and later moved to Worcester, MA in 1977. There she raised her two boys and finished her education at Worcester State University.
She was a devoted mother and was never happier than being Nona to Henry and Suzanne. Her unconditional love was always felt by her family, whether it was writing letters every day when her children were at summer camp or making you take a walk in the garden.
Mary enjoyed painting, gardening, the ocean, and her daily walks with friends. She hated racism, injustice, and war, and volunteered with Heifer International. A good nap was never refused and neither was wanting a bite of your food.
Mary is survived by her boys, Michael of Oakland, CA and James and his wife Lindsey of Worcester and their children Henry and Suzanne; her brother, Abraham Menasche, and his daughter Rebecca of New York City; and her other brother, Isaac Menasche, and his son David of Westminster, MD.
Mary's family would like to extend their profound gratitude to the staff at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge. Their compassion, skill, and love provided Mary a wonderful last few years. There, Mary's true social nature was on full display and she got as much chocolate pudding as she wanted.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020