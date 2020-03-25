|
Mary C. (Silvester) Paganetti Knapik, 105
Clinton - Mary C. (Silvester) Paganetti Knapik, Clinton's oldest resident, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in Clinton Hospital, after a brief illness. She was 105 years old.
"Aunt Bud" leaves generations of nieces and nephews, among them, Allyson Gould and Jean Jeffrey, whose loving care enabled her to live independently, in her own home, until the time of her death; and a special friend, Lee. She was predeceased by her first husband, Albert Paganetti, and her second husband, Walter Knapik, as well as twelve siblings: Paul, Domenic, Armand, and Joseph Silvester, Stephen Silvestri, Domenica Silvestri, Theresa Cabana, Madeline Starr, Nicolena Muldoon, Pauline Calhoun, Evelyn Wasel, and Gilda Gould.
Mary was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of Italian immigrants Constantino and Pasqua (Agnetti) Silvestri. She attended local schools, and was a life-long member of St. John's Church.
For twenty years until her retirement, she worked as a Crossing Guard for the Town of Clinton. Previously, she was employed by various area factories, beginning at the age of 14.
Mary had a profound love and admiration for the Blessed Mother, and with it, a great love for everyone that she came into contact with; once she met you, she considered you family. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, and feeding family and friends authentic Italian meals, and was especially known for her delicious red sauce. Her wonderful sense of humor and spunky personality will never be forgotten.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. A public funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, followed by a Celebration of Life, will later be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Restoration Fund, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of "Aunt Bud," or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020