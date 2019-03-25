Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mary (Kolumber) Lamontagne Obituary
Mary A. (Kolumber) Lamontagne, 90

DOUGLAS - Mary A. (Kolumber) Lamontagne, 90, passed away on Sun. March 24, 2019 at Lanessa Extended Care in Webster after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband Lucien H. Lamontagne in 1968.

She is survived by a daughter Valerie M. Richard of Millville; 2 sons, Dennis L. Lamontagne of Sayre, PA, and James T. Lamontagne of Charlestown, NH; 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother Fr. Dennis Kolumber. Born on Feb. 25, 1929 she was the daughter of John and Mary (Gressak) Kolumber and has lived in the Douglas area all of her life.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Wed. March 27, 2019 in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas at 11am. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas prior to Mass from 9-10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's memory may be made to: St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for the family and see full obituary please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
