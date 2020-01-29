|
|
Mary C. (Biros) Lamontagne, 91
DOUGLAS - Mary C. (Biros) Lamontagne, 91, of Palm Bay, FL formerly of Douglas died Sun Jan. 26, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Omer "Joe" Lamontagne – the love of her life in 2012.
She is survived by a son, Richard Lamontagne of Palm Bay, FL; a daughter, Lynn Syrek and her husband Al of Evans City, PA; a granddaughter, Janel (Somers) Edwards and her husband Matthew Edwards of Zelienople, PA; a great-grandson, Grayson Edwards, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Anne Laime and 4 Biros brothers, Steven, John, Michael, and Frank.
Born in Douglas on November 12, 1928, she was the daughter of Mathia & Julia (Tolen) Biros and lived in Douglas until moving to Florida in 2005. Mary worked at the former Hayward Schuster Woolen Mills and Stanley Woolen Mills before her retirement. She was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. Denis Church in Douglas and of their Catholic Women's Council. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes in Melbourne, FL. She was a member of Slovak Catholic Sokols in Douglas. She was a loving wife, a proud and caring mother, and an amazing grandma/great-grandma "GiGi". She never missed a birthday, anniversary, holiday, or a chance to send a card to all her family and friends. She was the family historian, always snapping a photo or sharing her many "brag books".
Her funeral will be held on Sat. Feb 1st from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be on Sat. Feb 1st from 9-10:30 a.m. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020