Mary A. Lemieux
Auburn - Mary A. (Granlund) Lemieux, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was 76.
Mary was born in Worcester on April 19, 1943 a daughter of the late John and Mary (Ferrie) Granlund. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and worked for over 30 years at Saint Vincent Hospital as Manager of the Cancer Registry until her retirement.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to Memphis, attending country music concerts and trips to the casino. Many special memories were made visiting Lake Winnipesaukee with her family.
Mary was the wife of the late Walter J. Lemieux Jr., with whom they shared 51 years of marriage prior to his death in 2018. She leaves behind her loving children, Donald J. Lemieux and his wife, Linda of Upton, Christine M. Hesemeyer and her husband, Kreg of Northborough and Stephen W. Lemieux and his wife, Meredith of Oxford; her six grandchildren, Audrey and John Lemieux, Lauren and Kyle Hesemeyer and Stephanie and Stephen (Stevie) Lemieux; many extended family members including her dog, Xander.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Doctor Gary Blanchard and his assistant, Ashley for their wonderful care and support. They also wish to thank the Auburn Fire Department and first responders for their assistance over the years.
Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message please visit us at www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019