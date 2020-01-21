Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Mary Looney Obituary
Mary Ann (O'Toole) Looney, 84

West Boylston - Mary Ann (O'Toole) Looney, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. Visiting hours will be held on Friday January 24th from 1-4pm at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston and again on Saturday January 25th from 8:30-9:30am in the funeral home with a Mass to follow at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 23 Fales St., Worcester. .

www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
