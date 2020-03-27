|
Mary Lou Haase, 80
Lake Placid, FL - Mary Lou Haase (Maria Domenica Pizza), 80, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Mary Lou, the widow of Lenin Haase, was born in Trenton, NJ and grew up in Clinton, MA.
She graduated from Our Lady of the Rosary Elementary School and received a scholarship to attend Venerini Academy in Worcester, MA. Family considerations led to a Clinton High School graduation in 1957.
Upon graduation she worked at State Mutual Insurance Company when she met her future husband Lenin Haase. Shortly after marriage they moved to CT for family and employment reasons and were blessed with the birth of their son Jeffrey.
Her talent, interest and personality brought her many opportunities working for jewelers as well as travelling to all parts of New England buying and selling antiques with her husband and best friend Chris Tisdale.
Her time with family and friends brought great joy and happiness as well. Oldies music and dancing was a favorite pastime. She loved to tell the story of meeting Jon "Bowzer" Bauman of Sha Na Na fame.
She had many friendships, which helped after the death of her husband after 34 years of marriage. No one was as close as Chris Tisdale. They did everything together and would do anything for the other. It continued to her final days. Amy, Paula, Tori, Eric, Brian, Maximus, and Gabriel were all family. Mary Lou and Amy had a special bond that will never end.
Because of health issues, and a desire to be close to her son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Kathy, she moved to Florida and Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. Her time there was rewarding. New friendships were formed but none better than with Raymond Thompson. They spent many happy moments together. He was her soulmate and by her side when she passed. What a blessing he was.
We remember, we celebrate, we believe a life well lived and now she is reunited with loved ones. Predeceased by her father Dominick, mother Raffaela, brothers Archangelo and Michael and her husband Lenin. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (wife Kathy) sister Carmela (Millie) Potenti, brother Dominic and many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace
A memorial service and burial will be held in Westbrook, CT at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2153 US 27 South, Sebring, FL, 33870.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020