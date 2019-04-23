|
Mary Lou McCreight
Worcester - Mary Lou McCreight passed away on April 21st, 2019 after suffering a stroke in October of 2018. Lou was born in Virginia and raised in Massachusetts.
In her youth, she lived as a member of the Bradbury family. Her Mother and Father have predeceased her. She lived in Maynard, MA with her sister Margaret Bradbury and brothers Dana and William Bradbury before moving onto her adult life. She also has several nieces and nephews.
She leaves her best friend and greatest champion, Audrey Nicholson and Audrey's children and grandchildren and their partners; Rhonda and Michael Vickery, Fiona and Paul Vessio, Amanda Vessio, Kimberly Vessio, Nicholas Vessio, Tristan Vessio, Nathan Vessio, Barry Overton, Deborah and Gregory Pressey, Christopher Pressey, Paige Pressey, Tara Arthur, Paul Blodgett, Ashton Arthur and Devon Arthur all of whom will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by another very dedicated and loved friend, Valerie Nicholson. Valerie's children Alexander Nicholson, Marcella Kennan and Bethany Leone also will miss her presence in their lives. She tirelessly knitted blankets for each new addition to our family that several of them still have and cherish.
In her adult life she came to be part of the Nicholson/Overton family, having lived with Audrey Nicholson and her family from the age of 22. She lived with Audrey for her entire adult life until being struck by a stroke in October 2018. Audrey would become Lou's life-long advocate, tireless caretaker and friend. Through the tests and trials of time they would remain dedicated to each other.
She was an integral part of our family and faithfully helped to raise the children and grandchildren. She never missed a birthday. She was also a wonderful pet sitter, watching over great danes, shih tzus, yellow labs, llhasa apsos and pugs. There were assorted kitties, of which she had her own that she adored. Mary Lou loved animals, birds, movies, popcorn, chips, the ocean, gardening, a drink and a good time. She had an ongoing distaste for the color yellow and spicy food.
In her later years she developed a passion for the Patriots and loved attending family get togethers to cheer them on. She also was integral member of her church, attending twice a week with the assistance of her many friends there.
Her memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26th with a service at 11:00 AM in First Congregational Church, 1070 Pleasant Street. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Thursday, April 25th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019