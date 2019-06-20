|
Mary Lou (Walsh) Newton, 79
Clinton - Mary Lou (Walsh) Newton, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Oakdale Rehabilitation Center in West Boylston. She is preceded in death by her husband Peter E. Newton; their son, Paul E. "Newty" Newton, and daughter, Patricia M. Newton. She is survived by her son, Robert "Newt" Woods and wife Chaley of Clinton; her siblings and spouses, Roberta Walsh & husband Elliot of Concord; Rosemary Noone & Michael of Brewster; and Michael Walsh & Diane of Sandwich; grandchildren, Alie Desmarais, Danielle Ryan, Jacob and Lucas Woods, Scott and Kevin Gould; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her long-time companion Paul Danzo.
Mary Lou was born in Worcester to the late Robert and Rose (Toroni) Walsh. She graduated from St. Stephen's High School, Class of 1947. In addition to raising her family, Mary Lou worked as a machinist for Injectronics in Clinton for more than 25 years before assisting elderly patients throughout the area as a home health aide. She was a woman of great faith and values, caring for others with her kind and genuine sincerity. She enjoyed the hobbies of gardening plants and vegetables, knitting, and crochet. She loved to cook and was happiest while hosting family for her weekly traditional Sunday dinners. An Ascension Gathering will be held at 6PM on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a calling hour prior from 5 until 6PM. Online condolences may be placed at
