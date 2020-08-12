1/2
Mary Lucey
1929 - 2020
Mary T. Lucey, 91

WORCESTER - Mrs. Mary T. Lucey, 91, died on August 10, 2020, in her apartment at Eisenberg Assisted Living on Salisbury St.

Born in Worcester in 1929, she was the daughter of Francis G. and Mary J. (Carraher) Durkin. Her husband, John R. (Jack) Lucey, died in 2000. Her brothers Paul and Francis predeceased her.

She leaves four daughters, Anne Lucey Conlon (Raymond) of New York and Paxton, MA, Christine Lucey Meagher (Kevin) of Worcester, Mary Jane Lucey (Roger Auringer) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Maureen E. Murray (Alan) of Mebane, North Carolina, and two sons, John F. Lucey (Catherine) of Westborough, and Paul R. Lucey of Washington, D.C. She also leaves twelve grandchildren, Michaela, Catherine, Michael, John, Sam, Dan, Allie, Ryan, Emma, Shayna, Jay, Michael, and Gabriel, and seven great grandchildren, Antonio, Landon, Madelynn, Nolan, Malachi, Naomi, and Titus.

Mary graduated from South High School and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. Her marriage in 1950 to Jack Lucey took her on a high adventure as the wife of a government employee and Cold War warrior. With grace and fortitude, she shepherded their growing family from Istanbul to Berlin to Frankfurt to Washington D.C. and El Salvador. In later years, she and Jack enjoyed life in Florida before returning to Worcester in 1995, where she was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Angels Church and a member of the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. An avid reader and walker, she also relished tackling the daily crossword puzzle.

Mary loved her family deeply-and unconditionally. She was a constant source of comfort and wise counsel to her children, and was ever ready to engage with her grandchildren and great grands, who took special delight in their "Nana Mary." For the last two years, she was a cherished member of the extended "family" at Eisenberg, where she received loving care during her recent illness.

With observance of gathering rules for masks and distancing, calling hours will be held Friday, August 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Saturday, August 15, with a Mass at Noon in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.

Donations in Mary's name may be made to Eisenberg Assisted Living, 631 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
