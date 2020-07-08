1/1
Mary Lusignan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Charles Lusignan

FULTON, AL - Mary Charles Lusignan age 76 a former banker of Fulton, AL died July 5, 2020 at Grove Hill Memorial Hospital. She was born July 24, 1943 to Archie R. and Linda Eloise Walters.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph "Louie" Lusignan (Evelyn) of Kennewick, WA; and Brian "Mike" Lusignan (Lorie) of Milford, NH; daughter, Cyndy Hatch (partner, Todd Attaway) of Dudley, MA; mother, Linda Walters; and brother, Frank Walters; six grandchildren, Nichole, Cheryl, Garrett, Brian, Jr., Kelsey, and Rachel; five great grandchildren, Brandon, Willow, Michael, Grayson, and Zarina; and friend and caregiver, Patty Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Archie R. Walters and grandson, Mikey.

Her family is planning a private celebration of life service.

Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved