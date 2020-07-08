Mary Charles Lusignan



FULTON, AL - Mary Charles Lusignan age 76 a former banker of Fulton, AL died July 5, 2020 at Grove Hill Memorial Hospital. She was born July 24, 1943 to Archie R. and Linda Eloise Walters.



She is survived by two sons, Joseph "Louie" Lusignan (Evelyn) of Kennewick, WA; and Brian "Mike" Lusignan (Lorie) of Milford, NH; daughter, Cyndy Hatch (partner, Todd Attaway) of Dudley, MA; mother, Linda Walters; and brother, Frank Walters; six grandchildren, Nichole, Cheryl, Garrett, Brian, Jr., Kelsey, and Rachel; five great grandchildren, Brandon, Willow, Michael, Grayson, and Zarina; and friend and caregiver, Patty Nelson.



She was preceded in death by her father, Archie R. Walters and grandson, Mikey.



Her family is planning a private celebration of life service.



Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.





