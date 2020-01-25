|
Mary E. (Sullivan) Malley, 86
S. Grafton - Mary E. (Sullivan) Malley, 86, passed peacefully at home, Friday, January 24. She is survived by her three sons, Paul Malley of Whitinsville, Thomas F. Malley and his wife Beverly, of Douglas, and Patrick J. Malley of Whitinsville; three daughters, Ellen M. Hatfield of S. Grafton, Jane A. Malley, of Millbury, and Colleen M. Malley of Webster; 13 grandchildren, Chuck, Kayla, Ryan, Chad, Brad, Tyler, Kyle, Hunter, Katelyn, Andrea, Tommy and Shannon, 11 great grandchildren, her brother Ralph Sullivan, of Whitinsville and sister Sue Chausse and her husband Roland, of Millbury, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Malley was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, Raymond F. Malley in 2012, and her granddaughter Ashley.
Born November 25, 1933 in Whitinsville, Mrs. Malley lived in Douglas until moving to Northbridge when in the 11th grade and graduated from Northbridge High School. She moved to Grafton in 2015. Growing up she worked alongside her father at Sullivan's Diner, which he owned. After staying home and raising her children, she worked at Polyclad in Millbury as a circuit board inspector for 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed knitting and baking, was an a loyal Bruins fan, but her true love was the Boston Red Sox. Her family was the center of her life and she truly loved being with them; she loved them all, including the family pets. She was blessed with the "gift of gab" and loved talking with anyone she met. She enjoyed going out to eat, especially for fish and chips. Mrs. Malley was a long time member of Saint Patrick's Church.
Mrs. Malley's Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, January 28, in Saint Patrick's Church, Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Calling Hours will be 5-7PM, Monday, January 27, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020