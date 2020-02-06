|
Mary E. Martin, 84
Warren - Mary E. (St. George) Martin, 84, of Charlton, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Overlook Masonic Home.
She leaves her beloved children, Greg Martin and his wife Judy of Newmarket, NH, Patty Spare and her husband Alan of Indiana, Kurt Martin and Rebecca Sey of Sturbridge, Bruce Martin and his husband Marty Perkins of Maryland, Michelle Martin and her partner Paul Pinsonnault of Ludlow, and Mark J. Martin and his wife Christine of Sterling; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; a brother, Robert J. St. George of Warren and a sister, Jane Messier of North Brookfield. Mary is predeceased by her brothers Warren and Walter St. George. She was born in Warren, daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary E. (Bullock) St. George.
Mrs. Martin worked as a secretary for the Law Office of Vincent J. McCaughey for 37 years, before retiring in 2010. Mary also served as the town clerk of Warren for several years prior to her work at the law office.
Mary loved going to the orchestra, the theater, and enjoyed all kinds of music. She would often gather her family and friends around the piano to sing and play showtunes. She enjoyed traveling, and went to Fatima, Portugal to visit the location where the Virgin Mary appeared to the children. Mary also sponsored girls in third-world countries and would correspond with them regularly. Once they became old enough to be of age, she would sponsor a new young girl.
She was a life-long member of St. Paul's Church in Warren where she was very involved. Mary sang in the church choir and served as the secretary at the church rectory.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Michelle Martin for the dedication and care that she gave to their mother, and to the staff at Overlook Masonic Healthcare in Charlton.
A Funeral Mass for Mary will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Paul's Church, 1060 Main St., Warren. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., West Brookfield. Burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 73 East Concord Street, Room C, Boston MA, 02118 or [email protected]
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020