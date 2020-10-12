Mary Martin

Mary J. Martin, 78
Worcester/Rutland - Mary J. (Cassella) Martin of Worcester and Rutland, died on Monday September 28, 2020, at UMass Memorial Hospital-Memorial Campus, after a short illness. She is now reunited with her husband, Joseph Martin, who died on February 24, 2011. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Richard S. Cassella in March, 2018.
Mary was born on October 3, 1941 to Salvatore A. and Agnes E. (Blanding) Cassella. She was raised and educated and lived most of her life in Worcester, before moving to Rutland in 2011. Mary had a long career, spanning over 30 years, as an instructional assistant for the Worcester Public Schools.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, and aunt, but the most cherished and celebrated role of her life was being "Gram". There was no greater joy for Mary than being a grandmother.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Dawn Martin, with whom she lived, and Kimberly Oliva and her husband Thomas, all of Rutland. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Jenna Martin, Elizabeth Liimatainen and her husband Scott, and Thomas Oliva, Jr. of Rutland, and Joseph Oliva of Atlanta, Georgia. She also leaves her sister, and best friend, Julie Pepi and her husband James, and her sister-in-law Linda Cassella of Worcester, her brother in law William Martin of Lauderdale by the Sea, FL, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who will remember her lovingly. She also leaves her dear friends, shopping and dining companions, Paula, Linda, and Betty. Gram was a homebody and didn't like to venture too far, but was able to put those hesitations aside in 2005, in her greatest labor of love as a mother and grandmother, when she traveled with Dawn to Almaty, Kazakhstan, for the adoption of her youngest, cherished granddaughter, Jenna. Gram will be missed by everyone.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 beginning at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be from 9-10 A.M. with a Mass to be celebrated at 11 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 258 Main St., Rutland 01543, followed by burial in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Following current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required during all services.
In honor of Mary's love of being a grandmother, and her long career with children, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 Dept 495, Memphis TN 38101-9801 or online at stjude.org/GiveNow
