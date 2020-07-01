1/1
Mary Mayo
Mary Ellen Mayo, 68

Worcester - Mary Ellen (Flynn) Mayo, 68 passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She leaves her husband of 19 years Robert F. Mayo; a brother Francis J. Flynn III; a sister Karen Gouin and her husband David; many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Anthony Cottone in 1996 and a sister Barbara J. Flynn in 1950.

Mary Ellen was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Noonan) Flynn. She graduated from South High School in 1970, David Hale Fanning Trade School in 1972 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and earned her Associates Degree from Becker College in Nursing in 1989. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at local hospitals and nursing homes. She was a member of St. Stephen's Church and enjoyed traveling, cooking, going to the beach, and spending time with family. Most of all she enjoyed being a nurse and caring for people.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church 357 Grafton St. Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence, UMass Office of Advancement, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 for continued research in type 1 diabetes. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
