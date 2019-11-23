|
|
Mary Margaret (Toland) McCormick, 77
Worcester - Mary Margaret (Toland) McCormick, 77, of Worcester, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 16, 2019 after an illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Daughter of the late Neil & Bridget (McGloughlin) Toland, she was born in Malin Head, Ireland. Mary was raised in Malin Head before immigrating to the United States at age 17. It was in Cambridge, Massachusetts where she met the love of her life, John. J. McCormick. Mary and John lovingly shared 53 years of marriage until John's passing in 2017.
Mary worked as a nurse, caring for many elderly most of her life for which she was well known in and around the Worcester community. She retired in 2007. Mary enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her dog Bella. She had a love for Irish music and was proud of her Irish heritage.
Mary leaves three sons; John J. McCormick of Worcester; Robert J. McCormick and his spouse Tracey of Sturbridge; Neil C. McCormick and his spouse Susan of Paxton; her daughter Shannon Doherty and her spouse Darren of Rutland. Mary was one of 10 children. She leaves her sisters, Teresa, Eilleen, Bridgeen and three brothers, Peter, Benny and Donald all of whom reside in Ireland and England. Mary was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Breanna, John, Marissa, Matthew, Reilly, Devon, Timothy, Cameron, Ailish, Tyler, and Ryann; and three great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her sister Cathleen and brothers James & Terrance Toland.
Honoring Mary's request, services will be private. Donations can be made in Mary's name to Dana Farber & Jimmy Fund at Danafarber.jimmyfund.org
Services are being held by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019