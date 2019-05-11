|
|
Mary Jane McLaughlin
Uxbridge - Mary Jane McLaughlin, 65, passed away on Thurs. May 9, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, James M. McLaughlin in 1998. She is survived by her son Ryan J. McLaughlin and his wife Katie of New Boston, NH; her 2 grandchildren, James and Cora McLaughlin; her brother James F. Kavanagh Jr. of Belgrade Lakes, ME, and many great friends.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on May 14 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30am at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. To leave a condolence message for her family and read full obituary please visit:
jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2019