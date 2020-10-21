Mary Chapman McVeyWorcester/Millbury - Mary Chapman McVey, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, NYC, NY and Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at CareOne in Millbury, MA.A graduate of the Ohio State University and University High School, she met her late husband, Naval Officer James Gray McVey on a blind date and was married to him for nearly 50 years prior to his passing in 2005. Together, they had three children, Ann McVey Wagner of Denver, Colorado, Karen McVey Curtis (husband, Dan) of Rutland, MA and Andrew Kent McVey (husband, Michael Lauricella) of Wilmington, North Carolina. She is survived by her children, five grandchildren, Diana, Kristy, Ben, Kaeley and Mary; and three great grandchildren, Daniel, Matteo and Treyson.For most of her adult life she was employed outside the home, working in fields as varied as teaching physical education, selling advertising for the NY Times, cost estimating and retail credit relations. She firmly believed in making her corner of the world a better place, as evidenced by a longtime commitment to promoting adult literacy, her formation of the Upper St. Clair Youth Softball league (which afforded the same athletic opportunities to girls that were available to boys- and which today has hundreds of participants) and her service as a polling precinct captain.Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially their trips to Hawaii, Bermuda and Europe. She was an avid reader and maintained a keen interest in politics. Those who love her will remember her as a kind-hearted, quick-witted person. She was an advocate for the people and causes which were important to her. She will be deeply missed.In lieu of a burial, Mary's wish was to be cremated and to have her ashes interred with those of her husband, Jim, at Christ United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home in Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit