Mary A. Mickelson, 83
Clinton - Mary A. (Freel) Mickelson, 83, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Mary's funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with a service at 12:00 Noon in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.