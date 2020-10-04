1/1
Mary Millett
Mary G. Millett, 92

Oxford - Mary G. (Burke) Millett, 92, died peacefully at home on October 4, 2020. Her husband of 43 years, James J. Millett, Jr., died in 1990.

She leaves 5 children, John J. Millett and his wife Lois of Webster, Paul F. Millett, Mary Ann Millett, and William Millett, all of North Oxford, and Kevin Millett and his wife Gail of Rhode Island; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Robert Burke of Florida and Thomas Burke and his wife Nancy of Clinton; 2 sisters, Loretta Rotti and her husband Richard of Clinton and Julie Waterson of New York State; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Millett and by her 8 siblings.

She was born in Gardner on August 9, 1928 and raised in Clinton, the oldest of the 13 children of John and Gladys (Nettle) Burke. She graduated from Clinton High School and had lived in North Oxford for most of her life.

Mrs. Millett was a communicant of Saint Ann's Church. She enjoyed playing bingo.

She devoted her life to her family.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, October 7, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Ann's Church, 654 Main Street (please meet at the church). Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to St. Ann's Church, 654 Main St., PO Box 488, North Oxford, MA 0l537. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.

www.websterfunerals.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
