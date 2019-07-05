|
Mary A. (Gancarz) Mioduszewski, 93
Auburn - Mary A. "Mickey" (Gancarz) Mioduszewski, 93, of Auburn passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday June 28, 2019 in the Odd Fellows Home, Worcester. Her husband of 47 years, Thaddeus Mioduszewski died in 1995.
She leaves a daughter, Diane W. Urban of Sutton; two sons, James J. Mioduszewski and his wife Dee of Fitchburg and Paul A. Mioduszewski and his longtime companion Cheryl of Blackstone; nine grandchildren, Jeannie, Ryan, Megan, Melissa, Justin, Alex, Emily, Molly and Marilyn, two great-grandchildren, Landen and Jayden, a brother, Billy Gancarz and a sister, Florence Dionne both of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by a daughter, Christine M. Oun and a brother and a sister, Henry Gancarz and Sophie Ackerman. Mary was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter of the late Adam and Louise (Burdzell) Gancarz and has lived in Auburn for many years. Mary graduated from the High School of Commerce.
Mrs. Mioduszewski was a head waitress many years for the Worcester Lodge of Elks, Mill Street and retired several years ago. Mary then was a trip coordinator for the Auburn Senior Center. Mary was a member of North American Martyrs Church, the Auburn Senior Center, was a member and past president of the Polish American Veteran's Auxiliary, was a member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence and managed its "Pops" event. Mary was a "bingo" aholic and once was an active volunteer for the Boy Scouts and the Camp Fire Girls.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 with a service at 11:00 A.M. in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours in the funeral home are Monday July 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Auburn Senior Center, 4 Goddard Drive, Auburn, Ma., 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019