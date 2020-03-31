|
|
Mary E. Moiles, 96
Worcester - Mary Elizabeth (Kendall) Moiles died on March 21, 2020 in her home. Known as Bethe to family and friends, she was born at Memorial Hospital in Worcester to Ralph and Florence (Hooker) Kendall. With the exception of two years during high school spent living in Shrewsbury with her family, Bethe lived in the same home in the Newton Square area her entire life.
Bethe graduated from Major Beale High School in Shrewsbury and the Salter Secretarial School in Worcester. She began her secretarial career at State Mutual Life Insurance Company before moving on to The Worcester Telegram, Harrington & Richardson, and finally, the Worcester School Department from which she retired in 1989 after 25 years. Following retirement, she greatly enjoyed delivering flowers for Sposato's Flower Shop, and volunteering at the Worcester Public Library.
Bethe was the widow of longtime Worcester Telegram columnist, William H. Moiles, Jr. The couple was married for 47 years until his death in 1998. She is survived by her two children, Susan L. Moiles of Worcester, and Christopher A. Moiles of Waldoboro, ME, his wife Holly Berry, and their children Gwendolyn K. Moiles and Isobel C. Golden and her husband, Congressman Jared Golden of Lewiston, ME. Bethe is also survived by her brother Robert C. Kendall of Lakeville, MA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Alton C. Kendall, sister Esther G. Haller, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Kendall.
Bethe will be remembered for her easy laugh and cheerful disposition. She was an avid gardener, reader, baker, knitter, and teddy bear maker, among other crafts. She spent many summers with her family at her beloved Popponesset Beach. She loved and cared for many cats, dogs, and the occasional parakeet throughout her life, including her beloved dachshund, Liesl. She was always ready for a debate and kept up with world news and politics to the end. She was hoping for better things to come for the world in the near future.
In keeping with Bethe's wishes, there will be no services held. Her children plan to gather family and friends together close to her birthday in July to celebrate her life. Donations in her memory may be made to the Worcester Talking Book Library, c/o The Worcester Public Library, 3 Salem Square, Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020