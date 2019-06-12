Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Church
931 Main St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Mary E. Nally, 92

WORCESTER - Mary E. (Kelleher) Nally, 92, died Monday June 10, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Westborough.

Her husband, retired Worcester Fire Chief James F. Nally died in 2012. Her son John J. Nally passed away in 2001.

Mary leaves a son, James F. Nally Jr. and his wife Tina Truedson of Boston; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Nally of Westwood; four grandchildren, Danny, Betsy, Madeleine and Jack; and three great-grandchildren.

Mary was born in Worcester, daughter of Cornelius H. and Ella A. (Fleming) Kelleher. She was a graduate of Commerce High School in Worcester.

Mary was an insurance advisor at the former Shea & Poor Insurance Agency in Worcester for many years, before retiring.

Mary loved to cook and entertain. She had an extensive library of cookbooks to help expand the variety of her food presentations. She also enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Calling hours are Saturday, June 15, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are suggested to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019
