Mary Niedzialkoski
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann (O'Halloran) Niedzialkoski, 87

WORCESTER - Mary Ann "Maureen" (O'Halloran) Niedzialkoski, 87, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.

She was born and raised in County Clare, Ireland, daughter of John and Ann (Carney) O'Halloran and came to the United States in 1954. Mary Ann was a member of St. John's Church and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Bernard P. Niedzialkoski in 1997. She is survived by her daughter Patricia A. Maguire and her husband Matthew of Brookline, NH; two sons, David J. Niedzialkoski of Worcester and Brendan P. Niedzialkoski and his wife Christine of Wrentham; and the loves of her life, her five grandchildren, Brianna, Sarah, Aidan, Riley and McKenna. Mary Ann also leaves her sister Catherine Slein of Holden, a brother Sean O'Halloran and two sisters, Ann O'Halloran and Bernadette Scullane, all of County Clare, Ireland and many nephews and nieces. A brother, Thomas O'Halloran predeceased her.

Mary Ann's Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 9th at 10:00 am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

A visiting hour will also be held on Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30 am in Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.callahanfay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Burial
Notre Dame Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 5, 2020
David and family Sorry for your lost. My prayers are with you and your family. Joann Mercando
Joann Mercando
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Brendan, Chrissie and the Niedzialkoski Family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

She is in Gods hands and safe.
Denise Doherty Foye
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved