Mary Ann (O'Halloran) Niedzialkoski, 87WORCESTER - Mary Ann "Maureen" (O'Halloran) Niedzialkoski, 87, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Lutheran Home.She was born and raised in County Clare, Ireland, daughter of John and Ann (Carney) O'Halloran and came to the United States in 1954. Mary Ann was a member of St. John's Church and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.She was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Bernard P. Niedzialkoski in 1997. She is survived by her daughter Patricia A. Maguire and her husband Matthew of Brookline, NH; two sons, David J. Niedzialkoski of Worcester and Brendan P. Niedzialkoski and his wife Christine of Wrentham; and the loves of her life, her five grandchildren, Brianna, Sarah, Aidan, Riley and McKenna. Mary Ann also leaves her sister Catherine Slein of Holden, a brother Sean O'Halloran and two sisters, Ann O'Halloran and Bernadette Scullane, all of County Clare, Ireland and many nephews and nieces. A brother, Thomas O'Halloran predeceased her.Mary Ann's Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 9th at 10:00 am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.A visiting hour will also be held on Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30 am in Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.