Dr. Mary Sheila Noon
OVERLAND PARK, KS - Dr. Mary Sheila Noon, age 64, of Overland Park, KS and formerly of Seattle, WA, Salem, UT and Worcester, MA passed away suddenly on Wednesday September 25, 2019.
She leaves a husband of 39 years, Patrick Noon; a son, William; a brother, Joseph P. Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Nashville, TN; a brother-in-law, Jim Spellane of Washington, DC; a brother-in-law, James K. Noon and his wife, Marie, of Knoxville, TN; a brother-in-law, Charles E. Noon and his wife, Missy, of Knoxville, TN; a nephew, Matthew Morgan and his wife, Megan, of Baltimore, MD; a niece, Michaela Morgan of Williamsburg, NY; a nephew, Evan Noon of Pensacola, FL; a nephew, Keaton Noon of Boulder, CO; a nephew, Aron Spellane of Washington, DC; a niece, Elizabeth Noon of Knoxville, TN; a niece, Marissa Noon of Knoxville, TN.
Sheila was born on November 13, 1954 in Worcester, MA to Joseph and Mary (Houlihan) Morgan. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Worcester, MA, received her BA in Psychology from Bates College in 1976 and completed her Ph.D in Cognitive Psychology from the University of Louisville in 1982.
Dr. Sheila Noon spent almost 40 years working in the education field. She worked in the initial development of computerized learning. She held Senior Operations roles at Academic Systems/Lightspan/Plato Learning, Pearson, Inside Track and most recently, Tutor.com. Sheila was a volunteer lector at The Church of Ascension, Overland Park, KS.
Sheila was humble, supportive, brilliant and blunt in a loving way. Never too busy for a phone call or a perspective on what you were doing, all in the spirit of making the end product better. What she cherished the most; however, was her family with a clear focus on both Will and Pat. She will be remembered for her unselfish love and never-ending compassion.
A simple memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27th at 10:00 AM at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66204.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sheila Noon to; Society of Vincent De Paul (stvincentdepaul.net), Edmund Rice Christian Brothers North America (ercbna.org), and the Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville (ceflou.org). Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019