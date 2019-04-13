|
Mary T. O'Connor, 86
WORCESTER - Mary T. (Murray) O'Connor, 86, of Worcester died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. May her faithful soul be on the right hand of God. She was the wife of the late Daniel O'Connor with whom she shared 58 wonderful years in marriage.
Born, raised and educated in Macroom, County Cork, Ireland, Mary was the daughter of Daniel and Julia (Carroll) Murray. In June of 1958, Mary and Daniel were married in Rugby, England. In an effort to make a better way for themselves the family immigrated to the United States in 1968 settling in Worcester. Mary worked for many years as an Anesthesiology Technician at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, University Campus. While she truly loved her work, Mary's focus was always on her family. She enjoyed keeping a house that her family was proud of, puttering in her flower garden and baking her famous Irish Soda bread.
Mary cherished spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren; who were her pride and joy. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and most of all her cat. Mary and Danny loved traveling to Aruba and on Caribbean cruises. Mary's last trip was back home to Ireland with her daughters in 2016, where she visited with her life-long friends of whom she was so fond of.
Mary's family would like to express their gratitude to the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff for their compassionate care and support.
Mary is survived by her children Breda Daou and her husband Cesar of North Andover, Sheila Seed and her husband Paul of Shrewsbury, with whom she most recently lived with, Margaret Cossairt and her husband David of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren Dr. Pierre Daou, Jean Paul Daou, Timothy, Patrick, and Caitlin Seed; and many nieces in England, Ireland and the United States. She was predeceased by her sisters Katherine Ward and Margaret Murray.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00PM on Tuesday, April 16 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at St. John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to the St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a message of condolence or view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019