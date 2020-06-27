Mary Virginia Quinn, 95
Mar 15 1925 -Jun 23 2020
HOLDEN - Mary Virginia (Goodney) Quinn, 95, of Worcester and Holden, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She is now reunited with her husband of 57 years, Michael J. Quinn, Sr., who passed away in 2006. They leave a legacy of seven children-Judith Marr and her husband Michael of Worcester, Michael Quinn, Jr. of Brewster, Pamela Cundall and her husband Steven of Hyannis, Timothy Quinn and his wife Christine of Southbridge, Terry Quinn and his wife Andrea of Southbridge, Diane Sullivan and her husband Michael of Worcester, and Daniel Quinn and his wife Diane of Holden-along with 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Born and raised in Worcester, Virginia was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Standring) Goodney, and sister of Dorothy, Marion, Robert, and Harold, Jr., all of whom predeceased her. Virginia, affectionately known as "Ginny" to her siblings and friends, graduated from Ascension High School in 1942 and worked as a proofreader for Heffernan Press early in her career. After raising seven children, Virginia worked for many years at the Worcester Public Library, where she retired as Supervisor of the Periodicals Department. She became a dear friend to many patrons and colleagues. Virginia then joined Easterseals as an information specialist. She particularly loved this work because she was helping children and adults with disabilities to access services and programs for equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play. When she did eventually retire in the late '90s, it was to care for her husband, who fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Virginia excelled at every opportunity she was given, but her most enduring traits were her empathy, her friendly disposition, and her ability to listen as only a mother and Nana could. She was gentle, kind, and nonjudgmental towards everyone she met. She gave the best hugs, and her laugh was sweet and soft, like the tinkling of bells. Perhaps it was a skill born out of the beautiful chaos of raising seven children, but she knew precisely where each ornament should be hung on the Christmas tree.
Virginia was a student of life. She loved to learn and was curious about everything. She particularly loved music, the arts, and literature, and she had great interest in learning about medicine, as one might surmise by skimming the stacks of books adorning her shelves. But Virginia's greatest passion was her family, and her favorite pastime was simply spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nana delighted in attending dance recitals, school plays, athletic events, and any celebration of her family. She was always, and always will be, the best mother, Nana, and friend. She is already missed by so many.
Virginia's family is deeply grateful to the staff at Notre Dame Long Term Care, Notre Dame Hospice & Palliative Care, Bayada Home Health Care, and to her private health companions, Diane, Lisa, Ellen, and Maureen, for their compassionate care for our mother and Nana in her final years. They were her angels.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is assisting Virginia's family. Her services and burial will be private, but her family will hold a celebration of Virginia's life at a later date. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit telegram.com/obits. In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations can be made to Easterseals Massachusetts at 484 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608, or on their website, easterseals.com/ma/.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.