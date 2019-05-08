Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mary Ramachandra 82

Shrewsbury & Westborough - Mary Ramachandra, beloved sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Westborough, Massachusetts where she resided. She was 82.

Known to many as Radha Aunty, she was born in Kerala, India and worked as a nurse. After living in India, Kuwait and Scotland, she and her beloved husband Dr. Ramachandra settled for many years in Shrewsbury, MA.

She was known for her energy, her independent spirit, her hospitality, and kindness towards many. She always had a story to tell and was ever eager to feed you a meal while telling it. She will be missed deeply.

A traditional funeral service will be held at Carmel Marthoma Church, 467 River Rd., Hudson, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 11th at 10 am following a visitation period beginning at 9 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to organizations she supported: the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org) and the Genesis Club (genesisclub.org). To view Mary's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2019
