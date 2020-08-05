1/1
Mary Riley
Mary Ann Riley, 82

WORCESTER - Mary Ann Riley, 82, of Worcester, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in East Falmouth, Mass..

Born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Anna (Barry) Riley, she had resided in Falmouth for many years, and spent winters in Margate, Florida. She leaves her sister Patricia E. Riley and several cousins in Massachusetts and Maryland. She was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School, Clark University and the Massachusetts School for Financial Studies.

She was a Vice-President and member of the Board of Trustees of Bay State Savings Bank.

She was a former longtime member of St. Stephen's Church in Worcester and a member of St. Anthony's Church in East Falmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. Face coverings and distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Parish, 16 Hamilton St., Worcester, MA 01604.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
