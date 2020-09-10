Mary T. (Brunnick) Rogan, 91Northborough - Mary T. (Brunnick) Rogan, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, she was 91 years old. Mary was born and raised in Brighton, the oldest of five children to the late Thomas and Helen (Keating) Brunnick. She was a graduate of St. Columbkille's School, and continued to maintain her friendship with her classmates all throughout her life.Mary and her husband, the late Frank J. Rogan, Jr, resided in Natick and Framingham prior to relocating to Northborough in 1986. Together, they enjoyed 37 beautiful years of marriage until Frank's death in 1988 separated them. Mary was a longtime active member of the Woman's Club at St. Bridget Parish in Framingham and after her move to Northborough, at St. Rose of Lima Parish. For many years, with a passion for gardening, Mary remained active within the Northborough Garden Club.In addition to gardening, Mary was a talented seamstress who proudly and lovingly sewed clothing for her six children. She enjoyed crafting, reading,cooking, and vacationing on Lake Winnipesaukee with her beloved family. Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with their friends at the beach and neighborhood dinner parties. Mary credited her long life to the love she had for family and looked forward to spending as much time as possible with them.Mary is survived by her five children, Frank J. Rogan III and his wife Mary of Plymouth, Dr. Kevin M. Rogan and his wife Dr. Pamela Sears-Rogan of Potomac, Maryland, Maureen R. Scagnelli and her husband Thomas of Sutton, Sharon R. Lee and her husband Dr. Paul Lee of Plymouth and Shawn T. Rogan and his wife Denise of Sutton; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, all whom she adored. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and close friends. In addition to her husband Frank, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Brian P. Rogan, and her 4 siblings, Rev. Thomas Brunnick, Patricia Gerry, Daniel Brunnick and Leo Brunnick.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. All services will follow current social guidelines for Covid-19. There are no public calling hours.The Rogan Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Whitney Place, Northborough for the love and support shown to Mary during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family respectfully ask that you consider memorial donations to the Brockton Educational Foundation, Inc., 43 Crescent St., Brockton, MA 02301, as a way of memorializing the years of service her son Brian gave to the Kennedy School. To share a story or to condolence please visit