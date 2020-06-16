Mary Salerno
Mary (Simone) Salerno 92

Worcester - Mary J. (Simone) Salerno, 92 of Worcester, formerly 50 Shrewsbury St passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

Mary was born, November 18, 1927, one of five children of Italian immigrants Thomas and Armida (Monfreda) Simone. Raised in the Italian neighborhood off Shrewsbury St, Mary graduated from The David Hale Fanning trade school specializing in sewing and as a seamstress. She married the "Love of her life" Dante A. Salerno in 1948, in Our Lady or Mt Carmel church, and began their life raising their family with faith, love and devotion for the next 29 years until Dante left her side on March 4, 1978.

Mary as a young woman, lived through the Great Depression, and passed on the importance of hard work and sacrifice to her children and their families.

Mary is survived by her four children, Marilyn Salerno-Paladino and her husband Joseph of Shrewsbury, Dante Salerno and his wife Sandra of Douglas, John Salerno and his wife Mary of Shrewsbury and Robert Salerno and his wife Dena of Boylston; a brother; Bartolomeo "Tom" Simone ; grandchildren, Patrick Moore and his wife Kristi, Matthew Moore and his wife Asami; Gianna, John, Amanda, Mike, Rosie and Robert Salerno; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Rylen, Kai and Ren; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Besides her parents and husband, Mary's sisters, Vincenza "Chenza" Quitadamo and Maria Simone, brothers Joseph "Blondie" Simone and John "Red" Simone all predeceased her.

Mary was a life member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church and it's Our Ladies of Sorrows guild. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her family Always came first in her life. Holidays and special occasions were special in Mary's life, because her family could be at her side enjoying her delicious Italian pastries and food delicacies.

A period of calling hours will be held Thursday, June 18th from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME, 370 Plantation St before proceeding in procession to St Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Burial next to her husband will follow in St Johns Cemetery. Funeral services can be viewed streaming live at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
